Republic Day 2022: Know Flag Hoisting, Parade Timings & More Details

With just a day ahead of the 73rd Republic Day on January 26, people are worried about the celebrations as the day falls when the country is grappling with the third wave of the pandemic. This year, the main attraction for the viewers will be the Republic Day Parade along the redeveloped Rajpath near India Gate where the country's military might, culture, and diversity would be on full display. From Colourful theme-based floats of different states to highlighting every states' culture and significance, this year, the parade will be a spectacular show.

Following the ritual every year, this year too the President of India will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort, New Delhi. January 26 marks the adoption of the Constitution in 1950 that India truly became a democratic republic. The day fills every Indian with patriotism and an enthusiasm to do something for the country. With just a day left, let us look at some important information about flag hoisting timings, parade timings, and more.

Flag hoisting time

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the republic day celebrations this year will be of shorter duration. The marching contingent will be smaller and the cultural performances will be fewer. The flag hoisting event is set to take place at 8 am on Wednesday. The parade usually begins at 9 am and ends around 11.30 am. The timings may differ this time, due to changes in the parade lineup.

Republic Day parade 2022 showcase

This year, the parade ceremony will be 90-minute-long like last year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate. Later, the contingents will March past. Following the traditional ritual, the historic Republic Day parade will begin from Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate. The route followed will be from Vijay Chowk via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate Princess Palace, Tilak Marg to finally India Gate.

No Chief Guest On Republic Day 2022

Owing to the ongoing pandemic that has created havoc, this year too the Republic Day will not have a foreign dignitary as the chief guest. The government had sent invitations to the Heads of State of five Central Asian countries but the plans have now been cancelled. Last time too, the celebrations did not have any special guests.

Republic Day 2022 Theme

The theme for the Republic Day parade of 2022 would be 'India@75' to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

