Republic Day Parade Live Streaming: Where To Watch Republic Day Parade & Speech On Jan 26?

India is set to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day on January 26 to commemorate the day when the constitution of India was adopted. Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations will see a few restrictions but the grand parade at Rajpath in New Delhi will undoubtedly emerge as the highlight. To make you do not miss the Indian military's grand parade, we tell you how you can join in the celebrations right from your home.

What a sight! This video will definitely give you goosebumps!🇮🇳 🇮🇳

Are you ready to witness the grand 73rd Republic Day celebrations with us? Register now and book you e-Seat today! https://t.co/kJFkcXoR2K @DefenceMinIndia @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/3WZG30DWQ0 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 22, 2022

Where to watch Republic Day parade?

The live telecast of Republic Day will include everything from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial near India Gate to the end of the parade. Interested ones can watch the grand parade, which will start at 10:30 am, on Republic TV as well as Republic World's live YouTube channel. Tap here to get directed to Republic World's live YouTube channel to watch Republic Parade live.

73rd Republic Day 2022

This year's Republic Day celebrations will be held without any Chief Guest owing to the rising coronavirus cases in India. Earlier, the Presidents of five central Asian countries- Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were invited as guests but their visit was cancelled due to the pandemic. This year's Republic Day will be celebrated with strict curbs and only 5,000-8,000 visitors will be allowed to visit Rajpath to see the parade as compared to around 25,000 audiences in 2021. During the celebrations, the audiences will be made to follow necessary covid protocols such as social distancing, use of hand sanitizers and face masks.

Despite these curbs, however, the Indian Military is preparing for its grandest show of strength this year. The Indian Air Force's presentation will see the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130 under the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations regarding the 75th year of Independence. In addition to this, 25 tableaux from different states and those from the armed forces will also be displayed during the parade. Interestingly, the tableaux also include two from the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that will showcase India's technological advancement in the defense sector.



Image: Twitter/@PRODefNgp