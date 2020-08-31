Rhea Chakraborty, Brother Showik Push Republic Journalist After 9-hr CBI Grilling

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty pushed Republic TV crew on their arrival at their residence after CBI questioning on Monday. As our reporter asked questions from the accused duo, the siblings not just refused comment but pushed the microphone away Showik even pushed the journalist Shweta Tripathi.

READ: Sushant Death Probe LIVE Update: Rhea Leaves After 9-hr Grilling, Heads To Police Station

Watch the video above

Rhea had been questioned for the fourth day in a row at the DRDO guesthouse where the proceedings have been underway. She headed straight to the Santacruz police station, which is not the first time in the last few days. It is being reported that she lodged a police complaint.

After leaving the police station, they headed to the residence and on their arrival at their building, Republic TV reporter Shweta Tripathi sought details from them, However, Rhea pushed the microphone, while Showik pushed the journalist.

READ: Sushant's Niece Mallika Singh Counters Lakshmi Manchu's Statement On Rhea; Read Here

Previously, Rhea making an angry gesture at the Republic TV camera, from her car on arrival at the DRDO office, was also captured.

Meanwhile, Rhea has been summoned for the fifth time by the CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput's other associates like Samuel Miranda had also been questioned on Monday.

Hotelier Gaurav Arya too was questioned for over 9 hours by the the Enforcement Directorate over alleged chats about narcotics with Rhea. He too was confronted, but refused a comment.

READ: On Rhea's Access To Sushant At Morgue, Cooper Hospital Dean & HoD Reach MSHRC To Explain

READ: In Sushant Case, Gaurav Arya & New Entrant Kunal Jani Quizzed By ED After Rhea Drug Chats

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.