'Rhea And Her Family Partied At Sushant's Place While He Was Sleeping', Says Bodygaurd

In a sensational interview with Republic TV, deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bodyguard has given an eye-witness account of the late actor's life, especially highlighting the changes in his attitude and lifestyle after Rhea Chakraborty entered his life.

Without mincing his words, the man said that Sushant Singh Rajput, whom he addressed as SSR, could never commit suicide. He went onto reveal that every allegation made by Sushant's father KK Singh in his FIR against Rhea has been rightly made and he should get due justice.

"There was a lot of change in his lifestyle and attitude. All his older staff were sacked, only I was left," the bodyguard said, highlighting his knowledge of much of the actor's life in recent times.

He claimed that Rhea's family members used to come over for parties while Sushant was sick and alleged that the expenses were borne by Sushant.

"Rhea's family members used to come over for parties. When Sushant sir used to be sick, she had the handover. Sushant sir used to be asleep and the party used to go on. All the expenses were borne by him... Rhea's father used to come for parties but no one from Sushant's family used to come," the bodyguard told Republic TV.

The bodyguard shared that Rhea changed the entire house staff and also Sushant's accountant, except him. He revealed that before Rhea, Sushant's family, especially his eldest sister Priyanka Singh, would visit him often and stay with him. However, he has only witnessed Rhea's family visiting Sushant's house and partying at his expense in the last one year.

Agreeing to Sushant's family lawyer's allegations that the actor was used as a "money card" by Rhea, he shared that Sushant was a simple person and didn't have a lot of expenses. He wasn't very fond of going out either and preferred home-cooked food. The bodyguard also confirmed that Sushant was being given drugs by Rhea as he would often run the errands for her. He revealed that drug store owners would look at him enquiringly when he would go to buy the medicines.

He shared that he had met Disha Salian on the sets of Chhichhore as she was actor Varun Sharma's manager. He also revealed that he had dropped Rhea at Mahesh Bhatt's office on one occasion. The bodyguard clearly stated that Rhea Chakraborty and her family would spend Sushant's money frivolously and that all allegations made by Sushant's father should be investigated thoroughly.

