'Rick And Morty' Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date & Time: How To Watch S05 E07 Online

Rick and Morty season 5 was recently released and created a buzz among the fans the moment it surfaced on the screens. Ever since the release of Rick and Morty season 5 episode 6 titled, "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular" on July 25, 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the next episode. Here’s everything you need to know about the release of Rick and Morty season 5 episode 7.

When’s the Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date and time?

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7 has been titled ‘Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion’ and is slated to release on August 1, 2021. It airs on Sundays at 11/10c p.m. The upcoming episode will showcase Rick, Morty and Summer on a space trip to Boob Wolrd where Rick will complete his collection of five ferrets. Further, it will also depict how Summer will help Rick with his big plan and ignores Morty for replacing her with an anime girl.

Where to watch Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 7?

The audience can watch Rick and Morty on a live cable tv connection or can also add their cable username and password on the Adult Swim app to begin streaming the episodes. For those who do not have a live connection, they can enjoy the episodes on YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV and Sling TV that all come with Cartoon Network.

Check out the list of Rick and Morty season 5 episode list-

Episode 1- "Mort Dinner Rick Andre"

Episode 2- "Mortyplicity"

Episode 3- "A Rickconvenient Mort"

Episode 4- "Rickdependence Spray"

Episode 5- "Amortycan Grickfitti"

Episode 6- "Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular"

Episode 7- "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion" Jacob Hair

Episode 8- "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort"

Rick and Morty cast

Rick and Morty include a popular cast of voice artists who have been sharing their voices for the characters in the show. Some of the artists include Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith, Kari Wahlgren as Jessica, Keith David as The President of the US, and many more. The show has been developed by Adult Swim while created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon.

