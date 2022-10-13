On Tuesday, a memorabilia organisation left the fans in amazement by unveiling that they were venturing into the music industry with an auction of music items used by some of the noted musicians across the world at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

Michael Jackson, Rihanna & others’ music items to be auctioned off

According to People, the CEO of the memorabilia company named Propstore issued a statement revealing that they will be stepping up the game year after year with their Entertainment Memorabilia live auctions which will be held between Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th November 2022. They further teased the fans and collectors to get their hands on some pieces of iconic music memorabilia from some of the world's biggest artists, including The Beatles, Oasis, David Bowie and more.

"Since 2014, Propstore have been stepping up the game year after year with our Entertainment Memorabilia live auctions, bringing incredible movie relics to the market and continuously breaking records. We're very excited to keep up this momentum, and for the first time ever; we'll be introducing Music Memorabilia. Taking place on the second day, of our mammoth four-day Entertainment Live Auction between Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th November 2022, we're giving music fans and collectors the opportunity to get their hands on some pieces of truly iconic music memorabilia from some of the world's biggest artists, including The Beatles, Oasis, David Bowie and many more,” the statement read.

Moreover, it was even mentioned that the auction includes $1.7 million worth of memorabilia such as David Bowie's spacesuit, The Beatles cardboard standees, Black Sabbath ticket stubs collection and many more. Even Rihanna’s top that she wore in the Work music video will be up for auction along with Michael Jackson's leather bracer, Elvis Presley's signed gun license application, Nirvana's hand-written setlist by Dave Grohl, etc.

The live auction is slated to take place at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London at 11 a.m. ET. Fans can also bid online or by telephone from anywhere in the world.

Image: AP