Rishabh Pant's Pictures With Girlfriend Isha Negi Will Leave You Completely Love-struck

As the world bid goodbye to the decade ending the year 2019, many celebs caught the attention of their fans and followers on social media. A couple of weeks, back Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's holiday pictures took the internet bt storm. Video of all-rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya also viral too. Joining the list, KL Rahul's love affair with Athiya Shetty has also made headlines. Apart from this blooming romance between cricketers and actors, Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has been setting the internet on fire with his lady love Isha Negi. Recently, he shared a glimpse from his mini-vacation on a snow-capped mountain with girlfriend Isha.

While sharing the picture, Pant penned a short-note and wrote, 'I like me better when I’m with you 🧡🤷🏻‍♂.' Whereas Isha's caption on another picture reads, '5th year and counting...love you sky big bubbie'. The duo was seen enjoying the cold weather. Rishabh wore an orange and blue jacket, meanwhile, Isha opted for a pink one. Apparently, Rishabh turned off the comments option for this post.

Interestingly, the 22-year-old cricketer announced his relationship after completing 2019's Test series in Australia. It was a glimpse in which he spilt the beans around his love-life. Though he had shared many pictures with his parents and sister, he had kept his lady love a secret. Later almost a year back, in January 2019, he posted a picture on his social media with a caption reading, 'I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy'. Many of his fans were confused but Isha's caption on the same picture hinted towards their relationship. She penned a caption and wrote, 'My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life'.

Rishabh Pant had an impressive outing with the bat in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies. He had scored 71 and a quickfire 35 in the first two games. On the work front, Pant will next play in India's home T20I series against Sri Lanka. The three matches will be held on January 5, 7 and 10, 2020 at Guwahati, Indore and Pune respectively.

