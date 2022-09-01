Rishi Panchami 2022: Significance, Shubh Muhurat Puja Rituals; Everything You Need To Know

The occasion of Rishi Panchami also known as Rushi Panchami and Bhadrapada Shukla Panchami is celebrated a day after Ganesh Chaturthi. The day is quite special and auspicious for the Hindus as it is dedicated to honour all the sages. According to the English calendar, Rishi Panchami falls between August 31 and September 1.

It is on this day that women fast to pay their respects to the Sapta Rishis or seven sages who are Vashishtha, Jamadagmi, Gauthama, Vishvamitra, Bharadvaja, Atri, and Kashyapa. If you celebrate the special day then here is a look at the significance, puja timings, and other vital information associated with the same.

Rishi Panchami 2022 significance

The sacred day is associated with the great sages, who sacrificed their lives for the killing of evil from the Earth and worked for the betterment of people. The great sages whose names are mentioned above have taught their devotees to follow the right path of goodness and humanity. According to the ancient scriptures, the sages follow the path of charity, humanity, knowledge, and goodness.

Rishi Panchami 2022: Puja timings

Panchami Tithi Begins at 3:22 pm on August 31

Panchami Tithi Ends at 2:49 pm on September 1

Rishi Panchami 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The Shubh muhurta will be in effect from 4:29 am to 5:14 am. The Godhuli Muhurat is from 6:30 pm to 6:54 pm. Meanwhile, Abhijit Muhurta will take place from 11:55 am to 12:46 pm and Vijay Muhurta is going to begin at 2:28 pm and end at 3:19 pm.

Rishi Panchami rituals

Following are some of the Rishi Panchami rituals that are needed to be kept in mind before performing the puja.

Take bath in holy water and wear clean clothes.

Offer panchamrit to Saptarishi statues after bathing in a holy river.

Apply sandalwood and vermilion tikka to them.

Offer flowers, incense sticks, oil lamps, and bhog to the saptarishis.

Worship them by wearing white clothes - yagyopaviton and naivedya and chanting mantras.

IMAGE: Shutterstock