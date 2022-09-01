Rishi Panchami 2022: Wish Happy Rishi Panchami With WhatsApp Messages, SMS And Greetings

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
Rishi Panchami is celebrated the day after Ganesh Chaturthi in order to worship and honour the sages of India. It is dedicated to the seven sages called Saptarishi and is observed on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. In some parts of Kerala, the day is also celebrated as Vishwakarma Puja. Rishi Panchami 2022 falls on September 1 (Thursday).
On this day, people express gratitude and remember the deeds of those ancient Rishis who spent their life for the welfare of society. Women also observe a fast on this day.
Jeevan Usi Ka Hai Saakar, Jiske Upar Hai Sapt Rishi Ka Ashirvad. Rishi Panchami Ke Shubh Avsar Par Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Dher Saari Badhai.