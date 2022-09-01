Last Updated:

Rishi Panchami 2022: Wish Happy Rishi Panchami With WhatsApp Messages, SMS And Greetings

Rishi Panchami is celebrated the day after Ganesh Chaturthi in order to worship and honour the sages of India. Rishi Panchami 2022 is on September 1.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Rishi Panchami 2022

Image: PTI/Representative


Rishi Panchami is celebrated the day after Ganesh Chaturthi in order to worship and honour the sages of India. It is dedicated to the seven sages called Saptarishi and is observed on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. In some parts of Kerala, the day is also celebrated as Vishwakarma Puja. Rishi Panchami 2022 falls on September 1 (Thursday). 

On this day, people express gratitude and remember the deeds of those ancient Rishis who spent their life for the welfare of society. Women also observe a fast on this day.

Rishi Panchami 2022: Wishes, Greetings and more

  • Warm Wishes on Rishi Panchami to You and Your Family, Have a memorable day.
  • Let Us Seek Blessings of Sapt Rishis on the Pious Occasion of Rishi Panchami for a Happier Life. Happy Rishi Panchami.
  • Where There Is Knowledge and Wisdom, There Is Peace and Happiness. Happy Rishi Panchami,
  • Let Us Take Inspiration From the Seven Sages of India To Have a Blessed Life. Happy Rishi Panchami.
  • Wishing You a Blessed Rishi Panchami Full of Knowledge, Wisdom, Happiness and Harmony.

  • Jeevan Usi Ka Hai Saakar, Jiske Upar Hai Sapt Rishi Ka Ashirvad. Rishi Panchami Ke Shubh Avsar Par Aapko Aur Aapke Parivar Ko Dher Saari Badhai.

Rishi Panchami rituals 

  • Take a bath in the holy water and wear clean clothes
  • Saptarishi statues should be offered panchamrit after bathing in a holy river
  • Offer flowers, garlands and sweets to the Sapta Rishis and apply sandalwood and vermilion tikka to them
  • Wear white clothes to worship them and listen to folklore stories

 

First Published:
