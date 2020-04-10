Rits Badiani's Hairstyles That Will Give You Some Major Hair Goals; See Pics Inside

Rits Badiani is one of the most popular TikTok personalities. She worked in Bollywood films as a child actor and marked her debut with Akshay Kumar’s Airlift in 2015. She has also made appearances in various music videos alongside Manjul Khattar including Kyun and Mujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala. We have compiled some of Rits Badiani’s photos featuring her best hairstyles to copy:

Rits Badiani’s incredible hairstyles

1. Long straightened hair

Usually, Rits Badiani keeps her long hair loose. It goes with every look — from casual, formal, to street style. Have a look at her photos in straightened hair.

2. High ponytail

Rits Badiani does not shy away from flaunting her thick, shiny and long hair. In this picture, she styled her hair in a high ponytail. Have a look.

3. Wavy hair

In this picture, the TikTok star grabbed eyeballs with her coy smile and shiny hair. She also opted for soft curls in some of her looks. In this one, she has opted for a semi-formal look and sported wavy hair.

Also read: Rits Badiani's Side-poses To Take Cues From For Your Next Photoshoot; See Pictures

Also read: Rits Badiani's Pictures Prove That She Is A Pro At Posing With A Poker Face; Check It Out

4. Messy bun

While practicing social distancing amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Rits Badiani shared a few pictures of herself while cleaning and doing other household chores. She opted for a simple look by tying her hair in a messy bun. Have a look at her photos:

Also read: Manjul Khattar's Best Poses With Poker Face That His Fans Must Check Out

Also read: Here Are Some Of Manjul Khattar's Best Photos With Rits Badiani; Check Them Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.