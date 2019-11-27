The Debate
Riya Jain: Best Of Caught In A Cuff's Outfits To Pick From Her Closet

Others

Riya Jain, also known as, Caught In A Cuff, is an Indian fashion and lifestyle blogger. Here are a few of the star's best outfits to steal from her wardrobe.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Riya Jain

Riya Jain is an Indian fashion blogger who is more famously known by her blog name – Caught In A Cuff. From skincare to outfits tips, the blogger posts about it all. She has a huge fan following with about 320k following on Instagram. The blogger is based in Mumbai and often collaborates with popular brands. Since she dabbles mainly with fashion, here are a few of the blogger’s best outfits.

Best of Riya Jain’s outfits

Riya Jain sported a pretty active-wear outfit for a recent photoshoot. The outfit was a coordinated set of ankle-length leggings and a sleeveless cropped top. Pairing the outfit with a rustic orange jacket, she chose to wear black platform shoes. Leaving her hair open, she completed the look with a pair of trendy glasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riya Jain (@caughtinacuff) on

For an airport look, the star was seen fashioning a black full-sleeved top with a pair of washed blue jeans. The top had a self-striped design, and she paired the look with a pink jacket and a black handbag. Leaving her hair open, she chose to wear a pair of chic black glasses and platform sneakers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riya Jain (@caughtinacuff) on

For one of her shoots, the blogger fashioned a pink bralette with a pair of ice grey coloured pants. Pairing it with a blue jacket and a sling, she wore a pair of white sunglasses. Her choice of footwear for this outfit was a pair of transparent heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riya Jain (@caughtinacuff) on

For another one of her shoots, Caught In A Cuff fashioned a black dress with mesh detail. The mesh sleeve design for the dress was a bishop one. Pairing the outfit with layered statement earrings, she completed the look with a pretty handbag. She chose to wear heeled boots with net detail.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riya Jain (@caughtinacuff) on

For one of her vacation outfits, the star fashioned a longline denim jacket. The blogger used it to layer over a white t-shirt and olive green shorts. Wearing a pretty red hat over her head, the completed the look with a mini-sling. She paired the outfit with open-toe heeled boots and a pair of trendy lenons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riya Jain (@caughtinacuff) on

Published:
