'RRR' Out From Oscars Race, FFI Head TS Nagabharana Says 'story Matters Not Popularity'

The buzz surrounding filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s latest magnum opus release RRR for Oscars nomination faded after the film was snubbed by the committee. Contrary to the popular consensus leaning towards RRR and The Kashmir Files, the Gujarati film Chhello Show will be representing India in the best international feature category at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.

The decision made by the Film Federation of India committee has invoked chatter all across Twitter while fans questioned the move by TS Nagabharana, who served as the head of the committee of selection for the Oscar. Nagabharana reacted to the news surrounding RRR being snubbed for the Oscars and revealed how any film’s popularity can’t be the deciding factor.

FFI committee head on RRR not selected for Oscars

During his interaction with Hindustan Times, the FFI head shed light on the decision and said how they had 13 films to decide upon out of which they had to shortlist just one to be officially sent for Oscars. Talking about the expectations of the people, he said, “Everyone was expecting RRR to be the official selection from India, it is also a good film, there is no denying that. In fact, all the 13 films were good, but we had to select one, so koi toh disappoint hota hi.”

Further, he elucidated upon the fact that the film selected from India should represent the country in a different way. “The idea was to have a film which represents India in a different way. Chhello Show transcends the narrative of a regular Indian reality and shows it in a broader sense while tugging the emotional chords. Put that film anywhere in the world, and it will automatically connect with kids,” he added.

For the unversed, on Tuesday, FFI announced that Chhello Show, set against the backdrop of cinemas in India that saw the transition from celluloid to digital, has been picked as India’s official entry to compete in the race to secure a nomination. It was picked out of 13 entries by a 17-member jury. He says,

