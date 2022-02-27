'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' To 'Undekhi S2': Films/shows Releasing On OTT In Coming Week

The advent of OTT has given a platform for films and series to release with minimal setbacks and reach a wider audience across the world. From thriller to comedy, OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, ZEE5 and more have provided the audience with masterclass original shows and films. With frequent releases across the OTT hemisphere, viewers have a number of choices and source of entertainment that caters to everyone.

This week is no different as platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar, Aha Online and more have exciting venture premiering. From Ajay Devgn's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness to the second season of Undekhi, here are the shows and films releasing on OTT platforms this coming week.

1. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna starrer Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is an upcoming psychological thriller based on the popular British show Luther. Each episode of the show will feature Devgn dealing with highly intelligent criminals while also forming a peculiar connection with Aliyah, a genius sociopath. The show will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on 4 March 2022.

2. Undekhi S2

Created by Siddharth Sengupta, the popular thriller show Undekhi is back with Season two following the first season's mega-success. Starring talented actors like Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya and Ankur Rathee, the second season will revolve around the team of cops saving Koyal from Surya Sharma's character Rinku. The intriguing series will release on 4 March 2022, on SonyLIV.

3. Jugaadistan

The Lionsgate Play Original series Jugaadistan stars some of the known faces of social media like Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ahsaas Channa and more. The series will showcase the gritty side of college life involving politics and conflicts among a group of students. The show is set to release on 4 March 2022.

4. Sutliyan

Starring Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah, Sutliyan is a heartwarming tale on family and their members navigating through personal disputes. The conflicts arose after the family returns to their hometown to spend holidays and start living together. The show will premiere on 4 March 2022, on ZEE5.

5. Ramany vs Ramany 3.0

Premiering on Aha Tamil platform, the popular series Ramany vs Ramany is back for the third season after two successful seasons. The series depicts the fun-filled life of a husband and wife and is billed as a full-packaged family entertainer. It is set to release on 4 March 2022.

(Image: @disneyplushotstar/@kavishsinha/Instagram)