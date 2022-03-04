Last Updated:

'Rudra' To 'No Time To Die': What To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

'Rudra' to 'No Time To Die', here is the list of shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more. 

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
No Time To Die

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn/@bond_no_time_to_die


The weekend is right around the corner and several new shows and movies have been released this week on OTT. From reality shows to web series to movies, one can find any genre they want to watch depending on their mood-setting. From Ajay Devgn's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness to the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die,  here are some shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more. 

1. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Release date - March 4

Platform - Disney+ Hotstar

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is the Indian adaptation of the  British TV show Luther. The show stars Ajay Devgn (in his OTT debut) as detective Rudraveer "Rudra" Singh who has a record of solving several complicated cases. The series also stars Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna and Atul Kulkarni in the lead roles. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

2. No Time To Die

Release date - March 4

Platform - Amazon Prime Video

No Time to Die is the 25th in the James Bond series produced by Eon Productions and also marked Daniel Craig's fifth and final portrayal of a fictional British MI6 agent, James Bond. The film received generally positive reviews and has grossed over $774 million worldwide, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2021. The movie also earned three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards.

READ | 'No Time to Die' star Daniel Craig to receive 'top spy' honour by Queen Elizabeth in 2022
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007)

3. Indias Ultimate Warrior: Vidyut Jammwal

Release date - March 4

Platform - Discovery Plus

Indias Ultimate Warrior is a new reality show where 16 elite fighters and athletes selected from across India will demonstrate their skills to prove that they are the ultimate warrior. All participants will go through a variety of challenges to prove their skills. Vidyut Jamwal is Dojo Master in the show and there are 4 mentors from all across the world, who will be mentoring the selected contestants.

READ | BAFTA Awards 2022 longlist: 'Dune', 'West Side Story', 'No Time To Die' & more in race

4. The Weekend Away

Release date - March 3

Platform - Netflix

Netflix’s new thriller The Weekend Away follows best friends Beth (Leighton Meester) and Kate (Christina Wolfe) as they go on a girls’ weekend to Croatia. The trip takes a turn for the worst when Kate is murdered and Beth finds her skef in the middle of lies and deception as she tries to solve her best friend's murder. 

READ | Oscar Awards 2022: Billie Eilish bags Best Original Song nomination for 'No Time To Die'

5. West Side Story

Release date - March 3

Platform - Amazon Prime Video

Steven Spielberg's musical romantic drama film West Side Story made its OTT premiere earlier this week. It is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same names and stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in her film debut. The movie received widespread critical acclaim and received four nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, winning three. 

READ | 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn's OTT Debut is 'on fire'

Other shows to watch this Weekend

  • Jugaadistan- Lionsgateplay

  • The Boys Presents: Diabolical- Amazon Prime Video

  • Lucy & Desi- Amazon Prime Video

  • The Dropout- Disney+ Hotstar

  • Undekhi Season 2 - Sony Liv

Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn/@bond_no_time_to_die

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Netflix, Rudra The Edge of Darkness, No Time To Die
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND