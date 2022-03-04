'Rudra' To 'No Time To Die': What To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

The weekend is right around the corner and several new shows and movies have been released this week on OTT. From reality shows to web series to movies, one can find any genre they want to watch depending on their mood-setting. From Ajay Devgn's Rudra: The Edge of Darkness to the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die, here are some shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

1. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Release date - March 4

Platform - Disney+ Hotstar

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is the Indian adaptation of the British TV show Luther. The show stars Ajay Devgn (in his OTT debut) as detective Rudraveer "Rudra" Singh who has a record of solving several complicated cases. The series also stars Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna and Atul Kulkarni in the lead roles.

2. No Time To Die

Release date - March 4

Platform - Amazon Prime Video

No Time to Die is the 25th in the James Bond series produced by Eon Productions and also marked Daniel Craig's fifth and final portrayal of a fictional British MI6 agent, James Bond. The film received generally positive reviews and has grossed over $774 million worldwide, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2021. The movie also earned three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards.

3. Indias Ultimate Warrior: Vidyut Jammwal

Release date - March 4

Platform - Discovery Plus

Indias Ultimate Warrior is a new reality show where 16 elite fighters and athletes selected from across India will demonstrate their skills to prove that they are the ultimate warrior. All participants will go through a variety of challenges to prove their skills. Vidyut Jamwal is Dojo Master in the show and there are 4 mentors from all across the world, who will be mentoring the selected contestants.

4. The Weekend Away

Release date - March 3

Platform - Netflix

Netflix’s new thriller The Weekend Away follows best friends Beth (Leighton Meester) and Kate (Christina Wolfe) as they go on a girls’ weekend to Croatia. The trip takes a turn for the worst when Kate is murdered and Beth finds her skef in the middle of lies and deception as she tries to solve her best friend's murder.

5. West Side Story

Release date - March 3

Platform - Amazon Prime Video

Steven Spielberg's musical romantic drama film West Side Story made its OTT premiere earlier this week. It is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same names and stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler in her film debut. The movie received widespread critical acclaim and received four nominations at the 79th Golden Globe Awards, winning three.

Other shows to watch this Weekend

Jugaadistan- Lionsgateplay

The Boys Presents: Diabolical- Amazon Prime Video

Lucy & Desi- Amazon Prime Video

The Dropout- Disney+ Hotstar

Undekhi Season 2 - Sony Liv

