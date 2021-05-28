'Rugrats' Voice Actor Natalie Morales Reveals Her Character Betty Is Queer In The Reboot

CG-animated series Paramount+ Rugrats, which is based on the original series Rugrats that aired between 1991 and 2005 on Nickelodeon, premiered on May 27. Actor Natalie Morales has voiced the character of Betty DeVille in the reboot who is the mother of Phil and Lil'. Recently, the Battle of Sexes actor revealed that her character is an openly gay woman.

Natalie Morales, who is herself openly queer, confirmed to A.V. Club that the mother of twins Betty is gay in Rugrats. Natalie said in the statement that Betty was a fictional cartoon and even cartoons were hugely influential for her as a kid. She said if she had been watching Rugrats and saw Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, a part of her would feel that things might be okay in the future. Betty was married to Howard in the 1991 original.

The Parks and Recreation actor added that anyone who would watch the original show may have predicted that Betty was a member of the alphabet mafia. Talking about her character, Natalie stated that Betty was a single mom with her own business who has twins and she still managed time to hang out with her friends as well as her community. The actor thought it was just so great because the examples of living the life of a happy and healthy out and proud queer person were just like a beacon for young queer people since there are not many examples out there for them.

A look at Rugrats cast

The official logline of the show says that Rugarts will follow even bigger adventures born from the colourful imaginations of Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Angelica. Among the voice actors, Tony Hale is voicing Chuckie's father whereas Nicole Byer and Omar Miller are Susie's parents. Vice Principals actor Ashley Rae Spillers along with Tommy Dewey are voicing Tommy's parents and Anna Chlumsky and Timothy Simons are providing the voiceovers for Angelica's parents. Michael McKean is voicing for Grandpa Lou Pickles. E.G. Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase, Cree Summer, and Kath Soucie are reprising their roles from the original Rugrats.

