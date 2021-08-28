RuPaul Asks Makers Of 'Jeopardy' To Make Him The New Host, Quips 'I'm Right Here'

RuPaul is one of the popular American artists best known for his performance in the reality show, RuPaul’s Drag Race. As the artist recently appeared as the guest host on the show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he addressed Mike Richards’ exit from Jeopardy and hilariously asked the makers to take him instead.

RuPaul volunteers to become the next Jeopardy Host post Mike Richards exit

While guest-hosting the popular show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, RuPaul addressed the scandalous incident of Mike Richards making an exit from the show, Jeopardy and later asking the makers that he is available.

"And finally, Jeopardy! is still seeking a new host after producer Mike Richards stepped away from the job last week. Sources say the show is looking for someone with poise, authority and natural intelligence. In gayer news, I'm right here, bitch!" he said.

Everything about Mike Richards exit from 'Jeopardy'

As Mike Richards was slated to become the permanent host of the show a while ago, he made some derogatory comments about women on The Randumb Show podcast after he faced a major backlash from everyone. He then issued an apology and issued a statement via People stating, "It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago. Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."

He then made an announcement that he was stepping down as the host of the show but will retain his executive producer post. "As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was thrilled by the opportunity to expand my role. However, over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today,” he stated. After the incident, The Big Bang Theory star, Mayim Bialik filled in as the guest host of the show and will be filming for three weeks of the episodes.

