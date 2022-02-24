Ukrainian-American dancer and Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy took to his social media to document the alarming situation unfolding in the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv, post the Russian invasion. After Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in Eastern Ukraine, multiple explosions were heard in cities including Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Kyiv, as per AP. With the situation expected to take turn for the worse, the US Embassy in Kyiv has asked the citizens to take cover and evacuate.

The dancer tearfully shared the grave situation and expressed his desire to return home to his wife and 5-year-old son Shai Aleksander. He also pleaded with the people of Russia to speak against the invasion and to cease the conflict as he wrote, ''WAR is NEVER an answer!''

Maksim Chmerkovskiy tearfully posts from Kyiv amid Russia-Ukraine War

Taking to his Instagram on the day Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military action in Ukraine, the 42-year-old dancer shared his emotional experience as the sounds of ambulances resonate the streets. He talked about hoping that 'these kind of aggressive measures' were not going to happen. He tearfully revealed that he wishes to go back home by saying, ''I realize that I have a different passport, and my family is far away''.

He also appealed to the citizens of Russia to raise their voices against 'one man's ambition of something'. He stated, ''However comfortable you are where you are in Russia, I just don't think this is the right thing." Not finding enough words to describe his dreaded condition, Chmerkovskiy said he was 'uneasy and scared'. He also spoke up for the people who are in Ukraine without the means to evade the life-threatening situation. He also told his followers that he would keep them informed.

The artist also posted a video of families carrying their luggage and walking on the streets seemingly evacuating the place. He posted the video with the caption,