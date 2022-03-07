Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Filmmakers Call For Cultural Sanctions Against Russia

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues on the 12th day with Russia abandoning the ICJ hearing over its military aggression in Ukraine. Russian and Ukraine delegations are all set to meet for the third round of peace talks. Russian forces have declared a ceasefire and opened humanitarian corridors in multiple Ukrainian cities on Monday including Kyiv. This came after a personal request from French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

Ukrainian Filmmakers call for cultural sanctions against Russia

Meanwhile, seven leading Ukrainian filmmakers have alleged complicity by the Russian artistic community and now they are calling for a cultural boycott of the Russian Film Industry. As per Variety, Alina Gorlova, director (“No Obvious Signs,” “This Rain Will Never Stop”) stated that Russia has committed a crime against Ukraine, against Europe, against the whole world. Terming it as a collective crime by the Russian Federation, she said, "I call on all film festivals, all foundations, all international institutions to block then." She stated, "All of our films that are due out this year are unlikely to be released."

Gorlova continued that all the Russian cinema must be blocked until a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine outside the state corridor, including the liberation of Crimea and Donbas. The filmmaker also asked for the payment of reparations to Ukraine for losses due to the Russian military aggression against Ukraine since 2014.

'Join the boycott of Russian films and culture': Antonio Lukich, director

Antonio Lukich, director (“My Thoughts Are Silent”) stated, "The other things matter now… As a member of the Ukrainian film community, I’m asking you to join the boycott of Russian films and culture." Maryna Er Gorbach, director (“Klondike”) said he is protesting against the madness of the Russian Federation, against murderous imperialism, against military aggression as a world disease.

Roman Bondarchuk, director (“Ukrainian Sheriffs,” “Volcano”), mentioned, "There are so many other future-oriented cultures in the world. In particular, those who were oppressed by Russia. Let’s turn our attention to them. He asked to not stand aside and sign the petition so as to help Ukraine survive this war.

Valentyn Vasyanovych, director (“Black Level,” “Atlantis,” “Reflection”) said, "Stop any cultural collaborations with representatives of a terrorist country that threatens to destroy the whole world." He continued, "Stop all communication with directors who continue to live in the Soviet or Soviet paradigm and promote messages poisoned by imperial ideology in the civilized world.

He further urged people to do everything in their power to stop the bloodshed. The public position against Russian Federation in all areas is a loud cure for despotism." Nariman Aliev, director (“Homeward”) said that the boycott of Russian cinema and culture is an attempt to cleanse the world of the propaganda of a terrorist state.