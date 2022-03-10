Russian choreographer and Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) alum Artem Chigvintsev, on Wednesday, took to social media to break his silence on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In an emotional statement penned by him, Chigvintsev said that he feels 'devastated' to see people die and suffer. Moreover, the Russian native asserted that he doesn't support any kind of war.

'It is devastating'

Taking to Instagram stories, Artem Chigvintsev wrote, "This hasn't been easy to write and really gather my thoughts on the devastating situation that's been happening right now in Ukraine. I want to make it very clear to everyone that I don't support war of any kind. It's devastating to see people die and suffer the costs." Furthermore, the DWTS alum added how he has family and friends in both countries, hence the harrowing situation has directly affected him, he said.

"I do have family and friends on both sides Ukraine and Russia and this situation directly affect me, so please don't assume that I'm ignorant about it. I promise that I'm doing my best to support and donate to the organization that helping right now," the DWTS fame added. While concluding his note, Artem Chigvinstev made it clear that he's doing everything possible to provide humanitarian aid to support those who are in dire need of it. However, the Russian choreographer opined that he doesn't owe explanations to anyone about it.

He wrote, "Just because people don't post about it doesn't mean they don't care there are many ways you can help. I also want to add that no one owes an explanation to anyone, about how they process and how they deal with it. The thought of me not being able to see my Mom, Dad and Brother are very real, the thought of my son never be able to be held by my parents are also very real". Take a look at it below:

Russian-Ukraine War

In the latest update of the Russian-Ukraine war, Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, claimed that Mariupol city remains closed to both civilian and humanitarian cargo evacuations. The mayor of Mariupol reportedly stated that shelling and airstrikes continued in the city on Thursday, March 10. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that he discussed the course of peace talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

