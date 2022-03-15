Russian Influencers Break Down Over Instagram Ban In The Country; 'For Me, It's My Life'

In a major development amid Russia-Ukraine war, President Vladimir Putin banned the globally popular social media platform Instagram in the Russian Federation in a bid to close its online space. The move has effectively cut off millions of Russians from connecting with the outer world and also closed down one of the last platforms where Russians protested against the special military operation that is being carried out in Ukraine since February 25, 2022.

As per Netblocks, the decision was reportedly taken after Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, was accused of allowing Anti-Putin sentiments on Facebook and was branded as an 'extremist organisation'. The service was restricted Sunday night in-country across multiple providers rendering its users unable to access the platform. While for some this move will render them from being unable to communicate with the outside world, a few claimed that it was 'their life'.

Russia influencers break down over Instagram ban in the country

Many Russian influencers who boast millions of followers on their handle broke down over the newly imposed ban on the social media platform. A video of an influencer, who is identified as the fashion blogger Karina Nigay, as per The Guardian, bitterly crying over the Instagram ban in Russia is making rounds on the internet. In the video, the young social media creator can be heard saying, ''This (Instagram) is my life, this is my soul. This is what I have been waking up to and falling asleep with for the last five years.''

The young influencers reportedly had over three million followers as she continued stating in-between sobs, ''I’m in a state of resentment and nowhere near a state of acceptance.'' Nigay was not alone in this plight as several influencers expressed dismay over the ban as Karina Istomina, as per The Guardian, claimed that nearly half of her income is derived from Instagram. She further added, ''To be honest with you, I am absolutely devastated that I am losing my page. I ran my profile for over 10 years.''

Девушка-блогер плачет из-за блокировки инстаграм. Может уже пора переставать быть вне политики и включить мозги? Все крупные звёзды, кто не высказался в первую неделю против войны, вероятно, просто решили отмолчаться и переждать. Просто позор. pic.twitter.com/DgJZBky6J7 — Соболь Любовь (@SobolLubov) March 12, 2022

While the Instagram ban is a legitimate plight of numerous Russian social media influencers who made a career out of the platform, some netizens believed their cry of dismay was tone-deaf. One netizen opined, ''Never thought I’d be quoting Olga Buzova in a story but here we go. She’s gone from 23mn followers on Insta to 750k on Telegram. In her tearful farewell posts, she doesn’t write a word about Ukraine.''

Russian “Beauty Influencers” really recorded themselves crying uncontrollably over losing Instagram/McDonald’s and posted it to social media while innocent peoples lives are being lost and destroyed. pic.twitter.com/qOSPKJ2vtB — Havilland Savage (@HustleInHoops) March 15, 2022

Epic proof of today's shallowness of a generation. While a country - actual defenseless innocent human beings - is under attack by their government, russian influences are crying because of lack of attention on instagram, blocked by that same government. https://t.co/Hhu7qK2v0l — Actually grew myself some steel balls. (bring it!) (@ErnstFijnhak) March 15, 2022

Image: Twitter/@SobolLubov

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates