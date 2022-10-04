Russian Rapper Commits Suicide To Avoid Fighting In Ukraine War; Slams Putin Before Death

A 27-year-old Russian rapper died by suicide after being drafted to fight in the country's ongoing war with Ukraine. Identified as Ivan Vitalievich Petunin, (popularly known as 'Walkie'), he condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and declared that he 'wasn't ready to kill for any ideals' in a heart-wrenching video shared right before his death. New York Post translated the news shared on a Russian news portal, further revealing that Ivan jumped from a high-rise building in Krasnodar.

The rapper's demise was eventually confirmed by his girlfriend and mother. Ivan also called out Vladimir Putin for his actions, further mentioning that sometimes 'one has to die for their principles'.

Russian rapper commits suicide after being conscripted to fight against Ukraine

New York Post also cited a local media report that revealed Ivan posted a heartbreaking video message on Telegram before taking his life. The 2-minute video, which has been shared and translated into English by TMZ, starts with Ivan mentioning, "If you are watching this video, then I am no longer alive."

The rapper continued, "I can't take the sin of murder on my soul and I don't want to. I am not ready to kill for any ideals. To murder someone in war or otherwise is something I cannot do."

Later calling Vladimir Putin a 'maniac', he added, "It seems to me that partial mobilization will become full in a few days."

Concluding his message, the artist addressed his loved ones. "Forgive me, my loved ones, but sometimes you have to die for your principles."

The rapper had reportedly served in the army earlier, and was also treated for mental health. Walkie had about 40,000 monthly Spotify listeners, with his song Neirotokcin (which translates to Neurotoxin), receiving about 2 million streams. The artiste's Bandcamp page claimed that he had been producing music since 2013.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MRWALKIE)