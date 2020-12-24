Ryan Seacrest Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'American Idol' Host

Quick links:
American radio personality, television host and producer Ryan John Seacrest is celebrating his birthday today on 24th December. He is well known for hosting shows like American Idol, American Top 40 & On Air with Ryan Seacrest. He has also produced award-winning shows and is one of the most celebrated hosts of America. So on the occasion of Ryan Seacrest's birthday, here's a quiz based on Ryan Seacrest's shows and his life:
1) In which state was the host born?
2) At what age did Ryan Seacrest win an internship at 94.1 WSTR (FM)?
3) Which subject did the host graduate in?
4) What kind of show are these - Gladiators 2000, Wild Animal Games and Click?
5) Which of these shows by E! has Ryan in it?
6) When did the host join Live with Kelly and Ryan?
7) Which one of these shows has been produced by Ryan?
8) When did 'Get Smart' release?
9) In which movie did Ryan fight families host in 1999?
10) When did 'I Wanna Marry Harry' release?
