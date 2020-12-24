Ryan Seacrest Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'American Idol' Host

American radio personality, television host and producer Ryan John Seacrest is celebrating his birthday today on 24th December. He is well known for hosting shows like American Idol, American Top 40 & On Air with Ryan Seacrest. He has also produced award-winning shows and is one of the most celebrated hosts of America. So on the occasion of Ryan Seacrest's birthday, here's a quiz based on Ryan Seacrest's shows and his life:

Ryan Seacrest Quiz - Questions

1) In which state was the host born?

Georgia

Arizona

California

Colorado

2) At what age did Ryan Seacrest win an internship at 94.1 WSTR (FM)?

17 years old

11 years old

16 years old

Never won such an internship

3) Which subject did the host graduate in?

Journalism

Film

Communications

Leadership

4) What kind of show are these - Gladiators 2000, Wild Animal Games and Click?

Game Shows

Kids Shows

Reality Show

Radio Shows

5) Which of these shows by E! has Ryan in it?

E! News

The Soup

Search Party

Total Bellas!

6) When did the host join Live with Kelly and Ryan?

2016

2018

2017

2020

7) Which one of these shows has been produced by Ryan?

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Khole & Kourtney Take Over Miami

Khole & Lamar

All of the above

8) When did 'Get Smart' release?

2008

2009

2010

2013

9) In which movie did Ryan fight families host in 1999?

Hey Arnold!

Gladiators 2000

Good Day Live

Larry King Live

10) When did 'I Wanna Marry Harry' release?

2014

2013

2011

2017

Ryan Seacrest's Trivia & Answers

Ryan Seacrest was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. Ryan Seacrest won an internship at 94.1 WSTR (FM), in Atlanta at the age of 16. Ryan Seacrest went on to study journalism at the University of Georgia. All these shows are 'Kids Shows' by the host. Ryan Seacrest hosted the show E! News for a while. In the years 2017, Ryan joined Live with Kelly and Ryan. Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khole & Kourtney Take Over Miami and Khole & Lamar, have all been produced by Ryan. 'Get Smart' released in 2008. The film is 'Hey Arnold!'. The film released in 2014.

