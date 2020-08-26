Ryu Deok Hwan Announces Wedding Plans With Girlfriend Of 7 Years In Handwritten Letter?

Recently, Korean media portal Soompi shared a handwritten letter of actor Ryu Deok Hwan, in which he revealed the details of his wedding. The report stated that on August 26, the actor shared a handwritten letter with fans about his plans. On the other side, the report also mentioned that his agency CLN Company also confirmed the news and said that they hope people will send celebratory and supportive messages to Ryu Deok Hwan as he will start a new chapter in life.

Ryu Deok Hwan's marriage announcement

As per the report, his handwritten letter read, "Hello, everyone. It’s Ryu Deok Hwan.Firstly, I hope there will be no more suffering for those affected by COVID-19, floods, and typhoons, and send my well wishes. Let’s all not get worn out and be strong. I spend every day feeling so grateful for all those who support and love the work I do as actor Ryu Deok Hwan. Once again, thank you and I love you".

The Hide and Never Seek actor further added, "With a trembling heart, I wish to tell you why I’m writing this letter. To get to the heart of it, I will be getting married to the woman I have dated for the last seven years. We were preparing to hold a ceremony in October, but we have decided to delay it to next year due to COVID-19. To all those who worry and take an interest in me like family, I’m sure you must be very surprised, but I wanted to be the one to share this news with you myself rather than you hearing it through news articles or rumours".

The 33-year-old actor concluded his letter and wrote, "With many years spent together, I am filled with certainty that I have found the person I want to spend the rest of my life with and get married to. I hope we will all be able to celebrate this together with a happy heart, and I hope everyone will be able to overcome these difficult times. I will repay your love with even better projects in the future. Please be healthy and happy. Thank you".

