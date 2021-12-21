Ryu Jun Yeol Wants Audience 'to Know Nothing' Before Going For His Upcoming Sci-fi Film

Reply 1988 star Ryu Jun Yeol recently sat down for an interview with Esquire Korea after a photo shoot. During his interview, the actor opened up about the filming process for his forthcoming highly-anticipated sci-fi drama, Alien (working title), which took over a year to film, reported the South Korean news outlet, Soompi. He revealed that it will be more 'fun if the audience goes into it knowing nothing', which is also why the production team is being careful.

Ryu Jun Yeol talks about his projects

Penned and helmed by Choi Dong Hoon, Alien is a sci-fi action fantasy drama that will be distributed by CJ Entertainment. According to Asianwiki, The plot is set during the Goryeo dynasty, where Taoists try to take a mysterious sword. In the present day, aliens appear on Earth. A time door soon appears between the late Goryeo dynasty period and the present day. Due to this, chaotic situations occur.

The actor also talked about his latest K-drama, Lost. He complimented the scriptwriter Kim Ji Hye for writing so well and delicate as each line contains the character's soul. He added that it was all because of 'amazing writing' that he felt no pressure while acting or reading his lines. Jun Yeol also stated when he got the offer and read the script, he felt that this project was 'not like a film or drama but rather the true happenings of things around me'.

He revealed he even told his mother once that one of the stories involving his character, Kang Jae and his reel mother Mi Sun was actually about them. The actor also revealed that he only met the writer a few times and never told her about the incident.

JTBC's Lost also features Jeon Do Yeon in the lead role. It is labelled as JTBC's Tenth Anniversary Special Project. The show aired from September 4 to October 24 and is also available on iQiYI. The plot of the K-drama revolves around ordinary people, who work hard all their lives to see the spotlight. However, suddenly they realize that 'nothing has happened' in the middle of the downhill road of life. The series shows Jeon Do Yeon as Bu Jeong, who is a ghostwriter and wants to write an original work in her own name. Ryu Jun Yeol is a man facing the end of his youth and is afraid of 'being nothing.'

According to the report, Ryu Jun Yeol's full interview will be available in the January 2022 issue of Esquire Korea.

Image: Instagram/@ryusdb