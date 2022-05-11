Saadat Hasan Manto's Birth Anniversary: A Look At Iconic Writer's Journey In Indian Cinema

Saadat Hasan Manto is regarded as one of the most prolific short-story writers in Urdu, having penned some extraordinary tales during the freedom struggle. Born in British India's Ludhiana in 1912, Manto later migrated to Lahore, Pakistan, despite his willingness to stay in Bombay. He was absolutely against the Partition, with his works reflecting some of the most heartwrenching realities around that time.

Many of his writings were considered 'controversial', and he was embroiled in multiple legal battles in his last few years. While some of his most famous works include Toba Tek Singh, and Thanda Ghosht, among others, the writer also contributed directly to movies. On Saadat Hasan Manto's 110th birth anniversary on Wednesday, here's looking at some of the movies penned by the iconic writer.

Saadat Hasan Manto's journey in Indian cinema

Naukar (1943)

The Bollywood film directed by Shaukat Hussain Rizvi revolved around the life of Khwaja Islamuddin's lifelong help Fazlu. The film starred Chandra Mohan, Noor Jehan, Mirza Musharraf and Shobhna Samarth in pivotal roles.

Chal Chal Re Naujawan (1944)

The Bollywood film was helmed by director Gyan Mukherjee and was reportedly one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of that year. Penned by Manto, it featured stars like Ashok Kumar and Naseem Banu.

Shikari (1946)

The 1946 film starred was directed by Savak B. Vacha and starred Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Paro Devi, Veera, Leela Mishra, Rama Shukul and S L Puri in pivotal roles. While Anil Chandra Sengupta and Sachin Dev Burman were behind the film's music, Gopal Singh Nepali took care of the lyrics.

Mirza Ghalib (1954)

Sohrab Modi's biographical film revolved around an episode in the life of famous poet Mirza Ghalib. It starred Bharat Bhushan as Ghalib and Suraiya as his courtesan lover. One of Manto's most-acclaimed works, the film received multiple recognitions at the second National Film Awards.