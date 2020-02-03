'Saaho', 'Dabangg 3' And Others Popular Multi-lingual Movies Of 2019

The art of film-making seems to be passing the language barrier, as several movies from different industries are made in different major languages. While remakes of Tollywood films in Bollywood or vice-versa have been a success, the makers are now making the movie in multiple languages too. Read ahead to know about the Bollywood movies in 2019 that were released in various other languages and were block-busters-



Top multi-lingual movies of 2019

Thackeray

Thackeray is an Abhijit Panse directorial. The movie cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao, and Radha Sagar in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the biographical account of Shiv Sena Supremo, Balasaheb Thackeray. Thackeray hit the theatres in Hindi and Marathi languages.

Saaho

Saaho is a Sujeeth directorial. The movie cast includes Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an undercover cop, who becomes embroiled in a battle with warring criminals who want to acquire a "black box," their ultimate key to a treasure. Saaho released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Game Over

Game over is an Ashwin Saravanan directorial. The movie cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vinodhini Vaidynathan, and Ramya Subramanian in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a nyctophobic woman, who has to fight her inner demons to stay alive in the game called life. Game over released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

War

War is a Siddharth Anand directorial. The movie cast includes Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an Indian soldier, who chases after his mentor who has gone rogue after an unexpected kill. War hit the theatres in Hindi, English, and Telugu.

Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 is a Prabhu Deva directorial. The movie cast includes Salman Khan, Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saiee Manjrekar in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Chulbul Pandey, who encounters an enemy from his past, and his origin story as the fearless cop unfolds. Dabangg 3 released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu.

