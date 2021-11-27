Sabyasachi's Latest Ad Creates Stir On Social Media; Netizens Question Choice Of Models

The fashion brand by Sabyasachi has found itself in the centre of yet another netizens debate after the release of their latest advertisement campaign. The fashion label released a new ad for their Sabyasachi fine jewellery Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection featuring three different models. Netizens were divided by the choice of models in the campaign.

Sabyasachi new advertisement leaves fans divided

The new Sabyasachi ad features three models wearing their new Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection. Netizens were left divided over the choice of models and said that the models looked sad and unhealthy. One user wrote, "Perhaps I don’t understand fashion or “High Fashion”, at all. But when a woman wears jewellery, she looks happy, festive, jubilant… of course I am referring to normal like you & I. Why would anyone want to advertise their jewellery with such drab-looking/dressed models?[sic]."

While other users defended Sabyasachi's models and wrote, "The number of women I have seen troll these 3models over their looks is sickeningly high. The ad is literally for Sabyasachi jewellery.. so I don't understand the obsession on their "lusterless skin". Just say yall have an issue w models looking like average Indian women in an ad[sic]."

Sabyasachi's advertisement rows

Earlier this year, Sabyasachi was under fire for another advertisement of the Intimate Fine Jewellery collection, which received backlash on social media. The pictures uploaded on the designer's official handle feature models with mangalsutras, as they pose in intimate positions. The campaign received criticism as netizens wondered why models were 'semi naked' in a mangalsutra advertisement, while some netizens lauded it for its unconventional design and not following the norms.

Several politicians like BJP Maharashtra’s legal advisor Ashutosh J Dubey, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, called out the brand for using semi-nude models and demanded the ad to be taken down. Sabyasachi issued a statement and took down the ad, they wrote, "In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign."

