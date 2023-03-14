Saffron Entertainment Presents Draupadi On 1 April 2023 At Vashi By Sri Dushyanth Sridhar

Draupadi, a powerful character in Mahabharata, has often been celebrated by many. It will be a pleasure getting to know more about her in detail from none other than Sri Dushyanth Sridhar on 1st April 2023 at Marathi Sahihtya Mandir, Vashi from 7pm to 9pm. Sri Dushyanth has never performed in Navi Mumbai before and this will be his first.

Dushyanth Sridhar is an Indian film director, writer and public speaker. He delivers discourses in Sanskrit, Tamil and English, and focuses on the scriptures of Sri Bhashyam, Gita Bhashyam, Rahasya-traya Saram, and Bhagavad Vishayam. He has delivered lectures in several countries, and on YouTube.

Dushyanth Sridhar was born into a Tamil family in Bengaluru. His father was a marketing professional and his mother a school teacher. His parents enrolled him in classes at the age of five to study Sanskrit and the Vedas. After studying in schools in Bengaluru and Madras, he studied chemical engineering and chemistry at BITS Pilani and graduated in 2008. By the time he graduated, he had already given several upanyasams (religious discourse lectures). After several years in industry, Sridhar became on full-time religious scholar and began lecturing in 2016, delivering lectures both in-person and on television.

Dushyanth Sridhar worked one year at the practice school at Century Rayon, Shahad and subsequently worked in the corporate sector in a number of companies, including a market research firm in Mumbai and in TCS. In 2016, Sridhar quit working in the corporate sector. He currently spends all his time studying the Vedas and delivering lectures on television channels as well as in public gatherings.

Sridhar also develops classical dance and vocal performances. He wrote and starred in the film Vedanta Desika. He also coordinates the restoration of Vedanta Desika shrines and promotes the cause through a charitable trust.

The event will be in English and as always Sri Dushyanth Sridhar will mesmerize the audience with his speech with interesting trivia on the legendary character Draupadi which many have not heard of before. The registration for the show is limited and free. Hence the organizers have requested people to write on ss.saffron@hotmail.com to block seats immediately.