Former Indian Cricketer Salil Ankola Hails 70-yr-old Mom-in-law As She Serves In Hospital

The ‘stay at home’ phase has gone on for over a month now, with a national lockdown currently in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. While citizens are being urged to stay put for their safety, some others have no option but to risk their lives in the line of duty. Doctors have been at the forefront of this battle against COVID, trying to test those with symptoms, and treat the affected.

Not just those doctors directly involved in treating the COVID patients, even the other doctors face an uphill task, with the number of patients increasing at hospitals amid the chances of catching an infection. Salil Ankola recently expressed his pride expressed pride about his mother-in-law, Dr Navneeta Banerjee.

The former Team India cricketer took to Instagram, calling her a ‘true hero/heroine’ for serving at the Kamala Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. Conveying his love, he added that he was proud to be her son-in-law.

Here’s the post

While it is not clear if she is treating COVID-19 patients, any medical service during such a pandemic is a signficant contibution. Salil had also shared a picture with his mother-in-law, along with his mother, on Mother’s Day to express his feelings.

Salil Ankola represented India in the late ‘80s and had made his debut in the same Test against Pakistan, as Sachin Tendulkar and Waqar Younis. He played 20 ODIs for India and was a fast bowler.

He switched to acting later and went on to feature in numerous films and TV shows like Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Savdhaan India and Bigg Boss.

