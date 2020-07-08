Salim Merchant appointed as member of Prasar Bharati Board, expresses gratitude

Salim Merchant expressed his delight on being appointed as a part-time member of the board of Prasar Bharati. The singer-music composer was among the five names to be appointed in a statement on Tuesday. The Chak De India artist conveyed his gratitude to the Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Here’s the post

Shashi Shekhar had shared the statement on Tuesday and extended a ‘warm welcome’ to the newly appointed Part Time Members of the board.

Warm welcome on behalf of the entire Prasar Bharati family to the newly appointed Part Time Members of the Board pic.twitter.com/gAIrNUsztJ — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) July 7, 2020

Salim has been appointed till November 22, 2021.

Salim, along with his brother Sulaiman Merchant, form the hit music-composer duo Salim-Sulaiman. They have composed hit tracks in Chak De! India, Fashion, Band Baaja Baaraat, Heroine, Satyagraha, Dor, Iqbal, among others. Salim has also sung many of their chartbusters.

Recently, the composer duo had made headlines for the track Maalik Mere on Eid.

The list of appointed members also includes fashion-designer-turned Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shaina NC and media professionals Alok Agarwal, Sanjay Gupta, Ashok Kumar Tandon. The board is responsible for all decisions related to general superintendence, direction and management of the affairs of the public broadcaster.

Shaina NC had earlier expressed her delight and stated that she was ‘truly humbled.’ She had conveyed her gratitude to PM Modi, Minister Prakash Javadekar and stated that she ‘will perform with utmost responsibility.’

Truly humbled. Sincere thanks to @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji for nominating me to the board of @prasarbharati. #PrasarBharati is the body at heart of communication & broadcasting. A role that I will perform with utmost responsibility. Thanking @PrakashJavdekar Ji & @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/YrMrAPoUFu — Shaina NC (@ShainaNC) July 7, 2020

Prasar Bharati consists of the All India Radio and Doordarshan Television Network.

