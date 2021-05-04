Saloni Gaur Gets First COVID-19 Jab, Responds To Netizen Over 'favouritism' Allegation

After the government launched a mega COVID-19 inoculation drive for people in the 18-44 age group, scores of people took to social media platforms while urging eligible people to take the jab. Comedian and social media influencer Saloni Gaur recently took to Twitter and informed about receiving the first jab in Delhi. A Delhi University student, Saloni who is known to take potshots on trending topics, shared a picture and explained how people who were present for inoculation had to face certain issues before getting vaccinated.

Saloni Gaur receives first COVID-19 jab

Saloni shared a picture after receiving the first jab and informed that the people who were in the queue to receive the vaccine had to face certain problems and she thanked Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia for solving them in no time. Saloni also urged her fans and followers to get themselves vaccinated as and when they get a chance. “Got my first dose of vaccine in Delhi. Since today was the first day of vaccination for 18+ we faced some issues at the center but they were resolved in no time, thanks to @msisodia and his team. Do get vaccinated,” she tweeted.

Got my first dose of vaccine in Delhi. Since today was the first day of vaccination for 18+ we faced some issues at the center but they were resolved in no time, thanks to @msisodia and his team.

Do get vaccinated pic.twitter.com/RdKBghuNK8 — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) May 3, 2021

Soon after her post, the social media influencer received criticism from a Twitter user who called it sheer ‘favouritsm’ as he explained how he had been trying for hours to get a slot and failed at each attempt. The user wrote that he has his inbox filled with Cowin OTP messages yet could not find a slot.

Tereko kaise mili. We have filled our inbox with cowin OTP messages and couldn't find a paid slot as well. But u managed to get.

That's what favoritism looks like. Cyss and aap social media volunteers getting it first. Public jaye bhaad mein — coronawarrior (@MohitAr60973382) May 3, 2021

Saloni was quick enough to give back to the Twitter user and explained to him simple hacks to book a time slot. “Kuch bhi matlab kuch bhi. Subha 6 baje jaagkar Cowin ki site kholkar appointment liya tha (woke up at 6 am in the morning and had booked a time slot). I even tweeted about it. The hack is to search by the district not by Pincode aur time to time check karna padega slots ke liye (need to check from time to time for a slot),” she tweeted.

Kuch bhi matlab kuch bhi. Subha 6 baje jaagkar Cowin ki site kholkar appointment liya tha. I even tweeted about it. The hack is to search by district not by pincode aur time to time check karna padega slots ke liye — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) May 3, 2021

Third COVID-19 vaccination drive in Delhi

Around 90 lakh people are eligible for inoculation under the 18-44 age group in the national capital. According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, 301 centres have been established in 76 schools in the city for the vaccination drive. The Delhi government's directorate of family welfare also tweeted a host of videos of people sharing their experiences after getting vaccinated. While some thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for staying true to his promise of providing vaccines free of cost, many also praised the government for strictly maintaining COVID-protocols during the vaccination drive.

(Image credit: Salnayyy/ Instagram/ Twitter)

