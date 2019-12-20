Samantha Akkineni's Pics Prove How Much She Loves Striped Outfits

Samantha Akkineni predominantly features in Tamil and Telugu films. The South Indian actor made her debut in 2010 with the movie Ye Maaya Chesave. Apart from her this she is also widely loved for her fashion attire. Her style is quirky and unique. Samantha Akkineni was previously spotted on a vacation. Here are some of her striped outfits to get inspired from.

Samantha Akkineni's love for stripes

In this photo, she is wearing a brown jacket with a white colour t-shirt which has red stripes on it. To complete her outfit she is wearing light blue colour jeans. Take a look at her outfit.

Samantha Akkineni is wearing a yellow colour shirt with black colour strips on it. She is also wearing an ethnic coloured skirt. To complete her outfit she is wearing golden colour earrings. Take a look at her beautiful outfit.

In this photo, she is wearing a red colour dress with grey and dark red stripes on it. Her hair is straightened and is looking gorgeous. The actor is also wearing a bangle on her right hand. Take a look at her attire.

