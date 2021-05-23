Sambhavna Seth Says 'my Father Was Killed' With Video Before His Death, To Fight Legally

Sambhava Seth is taking legal action against a Jaipur Hospital, where her father SK Seth died of COVID-19 a few days ago. The actor alleged that the staff misbehaved with her, and told her to make arrangements for his health, like ward boys, on their own, while his oxygen saturation kept dropping. She did not mince words in calling it a 'murder.'

Sambhavna Seth alleges medical negligence in father's death

Sambhavna took to Instagram to post a video from Jaipur Golden Hospital. In the video, she is heard saying, “The nurses are misbehaving, she told me you only arrange ward boy and do it on our own. She has run away now.”

“I am not going to leave,” the actor said before showing her father gasping for breath on the hospital bed.

“The saturation is at 55. The sister asks me how can I come inside. He is struggling, but she is telling me it is good saturation,” she said.

She stated that she had come to the hospital by flight in the morning and felt that since it was near their home, everything would be 'good.'

In the video, she kept asking for the nurse’s name who allegedly said ‘we don't have time, we have other patients too’, but none of her colleagues agreed to share that. She could not find her name till the end, but zoomed in on her towards the end of the video.

Along with the video, Sambavna shared that the video was shot two hours before her father passed away. “They killed my father”, she wrote, while also stating that he was ‘medically murdered.’ She wrote that not all doctors could be equated with God and that there were ‘few evils too who are killing our loved ones wearing white coats.’

She stated losing her father was her biggest fear that she had to fight now, and now she was going to fight for the 'truth' as taught by her father.

“I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show there real faces,” she wrote.

She added that she was waiting for all the death rituals to be completed before putting this video out, and sought support of the viewers who also might faced such medical negligence recently, urging them to use the ‘Justice 4 Sambhavna’ hashtag. She posted details of the lawyers and stated that they were in the process of sending the hospital a legal notice.

Sambhavna’s father had breathed his last on May 8. She had then put out a post that he could have been saved and that it was not just COVID-19 that was responsible for his death.

In recent days, actor Rahul Vohra also highlighted medical negligence at a Delhi hospital before his death. Padma Vibhushan winning musician Pandit Chhannulal Mishra claimed his daughter died of medical negligence in Varanasi.

