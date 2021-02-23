Samir Gaikwad's Death: Devastated Fans Mourn Loss Of The Social Media Star

On February 21, Samir Gaikwad, who was quite popular on social media, was reportedly found dead in his apartment in Wagholi, Pune. Samir was known to be active on social media and also had around 300k followers on Instagram. He died at the age of 21. Read further to know what happened to Samir Gaikwad.

What happened to Samir Gaikwad?

As per Indian Express, Prafulla Gaikwad, Samir's cousin rushed to the police station after he found the latter hanging from a fan in his apartment. Prafulla told the station duty officer at Lonikand police station about the incident. The publication further stated that Lonikand police officials will look into the matter and a detailed investigation will take place. The officials think it might be suicide but they will recreate the events to understand the situation.

Further investigation will also include questioning his family other people who are connected to the case. After the news broke out about the death of social media star, his fans mourned his death. They took to their social media to reshare Samir's old posts and wrote notes about him. Check it out.

Fans mourn Samir Gaikwad's death

There was a pain behind every laughed face, depression makes a good person take the extreme step..... ðŸ’” #RIP_SAMIR_GAIKWADðŸ’ pic.twitter.com/yKoCWOFSJY — Sanika Patil.ðŸ¦‹ (@1121Sanika) February 22, 2021

Rest in peace #samirgaikwad ,ðŸ’” we all love you yrr — Meghabagde2002 (@meghabagde) February 22, 2021

Samir Gaikwad's Instagram

Samir Gaikwad's Instagram was filled with videos where he used to lip-sync songs or gave an inspirational message to his fans. His last Instagram post was a repost of his old video. The comment section of the video is filled with his fans mourning his death. Check it out.

A week ago, Samir took to his Instagram to share pictures with his mother. In the picture, Samir is seen giving a red rose to his mother. The mother-son duo is also seen smiling while looking at the camera. The caption reads, " Lifeline [red heart emoticon]". The comment section is filled with his followers leaving a heart-eye emoticon. Check it out.

