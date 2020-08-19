Samir Kochhar Excited To Start Shooting Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says 'I Was Itching To Go'

Actor Samir Kochhar, who is been on the field trading salvos with fellow presenters as the IPL host and wowed his fans on the big screen with his stellar performances in various shows, is all set to return on the small screen with another one titled The Bid and Win Show. The actor in an exclusive conversation with Republicworld opened up about shooting amid the pandemic for the new show and his emotions of facing the camera after a long hiatus.

Samir Kochhar shares his love for being on set after a long break

The actor who has done some of the iconic web shows like Four More Shots Please, Typewriter, Sacred Games and more feels that he felt completely nostalgic after facing the camera. Samir said that though the idea of returning back on the set haunted him, however, his love and passion for his craft surpassed that fear and he just couldn’t control his excitement of kick-starting the new project during the pandemic.

Narrating his experience of shooting, Samir said, “It was kind of uneasy to get yourself or tell yourself that you would be stepping out of the house and face the real world. But contrary to this, I was itching to do so and when I heard about all the safety measures the show will take I just let those thoughts vanish away. And also after hearing about the show as I am a huge fan of game shows and not have really hosted one for a long time also, I was more excited to be a part of it. It was nice to shoot each capsule as it’s a high energy show where households are competing against each other. Even my 5-year-old kid who is more excited than me eagerly takes my phone each day and puts his winning bid on it. This is the most unique bid game show I have ever witnessed before which makes me, even more, get going each day.”

Read: Samir Kochhar Feels Nostalgic About 'BALH'; Says 'feels Like It Happened Yesterday'

Read: 'Four More Shots Please' Quiz: Which Character Would Be Your Perfect Date On Rainy Day?

Shooting during the tough times has not been easy for the actor. Samir said that adopting and accepting the ‘new normal’ was not that easy for the entire team as nobody was used to it. Describing the whole scenario at the shooting sets, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor said that the production house was very strict with its rules of following the safety norms.

Samir said, “I think they were very particular about getting on a set. The production house has got the appropriate measures. The crew was minimum, there are very few people on the set, half of the crew were not even allowed inside the shooting remises. And of course, the sanitizers, masks, headgear were at play. The production house kept everything on a strict note with the temperature being checked at every level. I remember I was the only guy without a mask while we were shooting for the show. You know after my first capsule of shooting and saying ‘hello and welcome’ I generally forgot everything as I was facing the camera after a long time. I was constantly thinking while shooting that I want to belt out this new show with much ease and excitement.”

Speaking about the challenges faced by him to engage the audience amid the crisis, the actor said that though the times have been challenging there are certain shows which just lifts up the mood of the audience and The Bid and Win Show is one such example.

He said, “Time has been tough and it’s been tough for everybody and I think small measures like these go a long way that brings out a sense of joy and happiness in people where you just play along. We’ve had a very tough this year and this 202o is one which we all want to forget and I feel like game shows like these, films, shows have at least kept people engaged in their homes. Back in the day they only had televisions and cinema halls. Now, one can just go online and there is no dearth of content and this is how just what people need this time. A very happy vibe show where we Indians who are known as the bargain hunters will have just have to participate and win and nothing else. “

Read: Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Blooper Featuring The Lead Cast; Watch

Read: Flipkart Video To Launch Interactive ‘The Bid And Win Show’ Hosted By Samir Kochhar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.