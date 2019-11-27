Sampoornesh Babu's Car Slams Into A TSRTC Bus; Actor And His Family Escape Unscathed

South Indian actor Sampoornesh Babu recently met with an accident with a bus. The Telugu actor was travelling in Siddipet town in Telangana when a TSRTC bus collided with his car. Ther accident occurred at 11:30 am on November 27. The actor’s car was damaged in the accident. Sampoornesh Babu and other family members were rushed to the hospital by the crowd which was present around the area soon after the incident occurred.

Sampoornesh Babu meets with accident as his car collides with a TSRTC bus

The accident grabbed the attention of the people around the area. They helped Sampoornesh Babu’s wife and kids to get out of the vehicle. The family members have survived the accident with only minor injuries. The crowd also called for the police, who later arrested the driver who was responsible for the accident that occurred. The investigation of the case has reportedly begun and is currently underway.

#BreakingNews : RTC Bus Hit Hero #SampoorneshBabu Car At Siddhipetta New Bus Stand No Major Injuries Total Family Were in The Car During Accident #caraccident — varun reddy (@varunreddyram) November 27, 2019

Sampoornesh Babu is known for his appearance in the Telugu version of Bigg Boss. The actor is mainly known for his parody roles. He has worked in a number of films like Singham 123 and Mahatma.

Read Lanka Dinakar Slams Jagan Govt For Imposition Of English Over Telugu Language In Schools

Also read You Endeared Yourself To Telugu People: Naidu's Big Praise For Amit Shah On Map Correction

Sampoornesh Babu in Takkari Donga Chakkani Chukka

Sampoornesh Babu will soon be seen in a Telugu film titled Takkari Donga Chakkani Chukka. The film is being directed by JJ Prakash who has previously directed films like Allari Pellikodudku. It stars actors like Saloni Aswani. The film is being produced by M Raj Kumar, under his banner, RK Film Factories. The film is expected to be a comedy-drama with a unique story.

Read Lanka Dinakar Slams Jagan Govt For Imposition Of English Over Telugu Language In Schools

Also read Ravi Teja: The Telugu Actor's Best Films That Are A Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.