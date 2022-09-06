Stars falling prey to trolling on social media have become a common scenario. From their dressing style to their personal preferences on the Internet, stars are being attacked by trollers who question their actions. TV presenter and wife of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan tripped recently grabbed attention for her response to a social media user, who had taken a dig at the fast bowler.

A day after team India tasted their first defeat of the Asia Cup 2022 campaign losing the Super 4 match to Pakistan, Ganesan shared a throwback picture from one of her vacations with Bumrah which later met with several criticisms from her followers on social media.

Sanjana Ganesan hits back at trolls with a powerful message

Sanjana Ganesan shared a sweet throwback picture of the two on Instagram and late she was criticised by a user who questioned the couple for vacationing while India lost to Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. After a section of social media users reportedly spoke in a negative manner about the person, Sanjana said that while it was ‘important to stand up to internet trolls and bullies’ she did not agree with making it about ‘someone's religion, nationality, ethnicity or identity.

Sanjana had captioned the picture and wrote, "Just a lovely throwback photo of Jasprit, me, and Jasprit’s sneakers (the real stars of this picture).” A follower in a now-deleted comment questioned the couple for holidaying and wrote, "Waha India ki m**-b**** pade hui hai or yeh gum rahe (The team is in dire straits there and these two are vacationing).” Sanjana slapped back at the user with a sharp reply and wrote, "Throwback photo hai, dikhta nahi kya chomu aadmi (It’s a throwback photo, can’t you see you fool)."

Followed by this, the TV presenter penned a strong message for social media users explaining how it has become important to stand up to trolls and bullies. Referring to the brutal trolling that is being faced by cricketer Arshdeep Singh, Sanjana said that dragging someone's religion and identity into the matter, is completely wrong.

"While I do think it's important to stand up to internet trolls and bullies, I do not agree with dragging someone's religion, nationality, ethnicity, or identity into the matter and I sincerely urge you to consider doing the same. Internet trolls aren't the way they are because of their religion, ethnicity, or nationality, it's just a lack of common sense. I promise to keep trying to make the internet a better place, taking down one chomu aadmi (fool) at a time. Love, Sanjana," she wrote in her story.

IMAGE: Instagram/sanjanaganesan