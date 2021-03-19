Sanjeev Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19; Chef Goes Into 'isolation'

Popular Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19, and to confirm the same, the chef shared a note-post on Thursday night. The brief note-post shared on March 18 read, "Dear all, A few days ago I was diagnosed with COVID-19". Without giving many contexts, he further added, "I have isolated myself as per protocol and all safety measures are being followed. Anyone who may have come in contact with me in the recent past should get tested. Stay Safe". Instagramming the note-post, he also wrote a short caption, which read, "Urging everyone to wear a mask; stay safe and take care".

Sanjeev Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Within a couple of hours, the 56-year-old chef's post's comments section was flooded with wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery. One-line responses such as "Get well soon chef", "Take care sir", among many others, were a common sight in the comments. A handful of verified Instagram handles also extended 'get well soon' messages. His contemporaries Kunal Kapur, Vicky Ratnani, Pooja Dhingra and Ajay Chopra extended prayers for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Nakuul Mehta, Nishi Rawal also dropped comments along with a red-heart emoticon.

A few hours before sharing his health update with his 1M Instagram followers, the chef dropped his recipe of Tawa Pulao on his YouTube channel. Informing about the same, he had shared a picture of a plate, in which Tawa Pulao was served. In the caption, he had written, "Tawa Pulao - A popular pulao recipe from the streets of #à¤†à¤®à¤šà¥€à¤®à¥à¤‚à¤¬à¤ˆ".

Indian celebs who tested COVID-19 positive

Before Sanjeev Kapoor, a handful of Indian celebs from different fraternities have tested positive for Coronavirus. Starting from Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor, the list includes names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, and Neetu Kapoor and more. Meanwhile, in March 2021, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Rituparna Sengupta and Satish Kaushik tested Covid-19 positive. On the other hand, many celebs from the Indian TV fraternity also contracted the virus such as Parth Samthaan, Disha Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Shrenu Parikh, and Neil Bhatt, among many others.

