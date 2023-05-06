Sara Tendulkar Enjoys Village Life, Cooks On Traditional Chulha With Dad Sachin Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar recently had village experience with her family. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his social media to share a picture with his family. The cricketer turned 50-years-old on April 13. In a new picture shared by Sachin, his daughter Sara and wife Anjali could be seen enjoying some family time.

Sara is all smiles as she poses with her parents Anjali and Sachin. In the picture shared by the ace cricketer, Sara was seen wearing a floral long dress. She kept her look simple by tying her hair in a bun and accessorised it with a flower. The picture was posted with the caption, “It's not every day that you hit a half-century, but when you do, it's worth celebrating with the ones who matter the most. Recently celebrated a special 50 in a quiet serene village with my team - my family! ❤️ PS: Missed @arjuntendulkar24 a lot as he is busy with the IPL (sic).”

Sara Tendulkar turns cheerleader for brother

Legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar played his first match in the ongoing Indian Premiere League on April 16. While Arjun played for Mumbai Indians, his sister, Sara Tendulkar attended the match and grabbed attention for being his biggest cheerleader. Sara shared a series of photos on her social media and noted that she is the "happiest sister".

Sara Tendulkar steals the show at NMACC Gala

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Culurtual Centre opening gala was a star-studded affair that was attended by celebrities from all walks of life. Sara Tendulkar too made an appearance with her parents Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar. Sara stole the show in an all-black jumpsuit which she paired with a gold embellished belt.

More on Sara Tendulkar

The firstborn of Sachin Tendulkar, Sara often makes headlines for her public appearance and social media posts. She is rumoured to be dating cricketer Shubham Gill. Though neither of them has denied or confirmed the news, chants of her name are often heard in the stadium when Shubham plays.