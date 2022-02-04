Saraswati Puja 2022: Why Is Yellow Colour So Important And Associated With The Festival?

The Goddess of knowledge and wisdom, Saraswati is worshipped on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The festival is also known as Vasant Panchami and it is one of the important Hindu festivals in India that marks the arrival of spring. Saraswati Puja 2022 will be done on February 5.

Basant Panchami also marks the arrival of one of the most vibrant festivals in the country, Holi, which is celebrated around 40 days later. The reason behind it is that vasant utsav (festival) on panchami is celebrated 40 days before spring. It signifies the transition period for any season. According to the Hindu calendar, Basant Panchami is marked on the fifth day of Maagh month, thus it is also named 'panchami'.

Why Yellow colour is important in Saraswati Puja?

According to Hindu astrology, on the day of Basant Panchami, getting up early in the morning and worshipping Goddess Saraswati after bath is the custom. Also, the idol of Goddess Saraswati is decorated with yellow cloth and the deity is offered yellow flowers during worship. There are many reasons why the yellow colour is associated with this festival.

One of the major reasons is that the weather starts getting pleasant from the day of Basant Panchami onwards. New leaves, flowers, and buds start blooming on the trees and this signals the change of the season. It is also said that in spring, the mustard crop gets ripe and the earth looks yellow with yellow flowers.

Many people also believe that the Sun is in Uttarayan on this auspicious day and the planet turns yellow with the falling of the Sun's rays. Worshipping Goddess Saraswati on this day yields special results, especially for the students. The yellow colour also symbolises prosperity, energy and light. It also removes stress and keeps the mind active, while also boosting one's self-confidence.

Image: Shutterstock