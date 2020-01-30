Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Update Jan 30: Day 20 Collections Slow Down

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru that released on January 11 clashed with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo along with other high profile films like Darbar, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak, all of which released around the same time. According to Mahesh Babu, the movie released with a massive opening which was 10 times more than what they were expecting. The action-drama bagged an estimated amount of Rs 50 crores on its very first day.

Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office collection

Sarileru Neekevvaru has now crossed the ₹200 crore mark in terms of Box Office collections. The movie is still minting money because of the massive fan following of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is not just being loved in India, it has also crossed the $3 million mark at the US box office. The movie had crossed the ₹100 crore mark within the first week of its release.

Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office update on Day 19 and Day 20

Sarileru Neekevvaru performed well on its first 18 days at the Box Office, earning an estimate of ₹164.70 crores in India as net collections. The 19th day that was observed yesterday saw a slight drop in collections at the Box Office which now amount to be ₹165.50 crores. The 19th day worldwide collections amount to be ₹218.00 crores. For today, the domestic Box Office collections are expected to drop down more and the total collection is expected to round off to net ₹166.10 crores. The movie performed exceptionally well at the overseas BO.

Sarileru Neekevvaru reviews

In the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu plays the role of Ajay Krishna, an Indian Army officer. Rashmika Mandanna is seen as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu. This film also marked the return of veteran actress Vijayashanti in the Telugu film industry.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, the name translates to 'nobody can match you' and even after observing the Box Office clash with big movies, the movie is considered as hit film with some amazing action sequences and rib-tickling comedy.

DISCLAIMER - The box office collection figures have been taken from Seelatest and Sacnilk.

