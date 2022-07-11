Last Updated:

Sawan 2022: Sawan Somvar Dates, History And Significance

As we look forward to celebrating the auspicious Hindu month Sawan, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Sawan 2022

Sawan or Shravan Maas is one of the most auspicious Hindu months during which the devotees observe fasts while prohibiting themselves from performing any vices. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Gauri, people observe a fast every Monday of the month known as Shravan Somwar Vrat. On the other hand, Mangala Gauri Vrat is usually observed by married women in order to get a successful marriage ahead. 

According to the Hindu calendar, Sawan month arrives after the full moon of Ashadha month. This year, the full moon of Ashadh will appear on 13 July hence the month of Sawan will begin on 14 July and will end on 12 August. Ahead of the beginning of Shravan Maas 2022, read further to get a detailed description of the dates, significance and more about the auspicious month of the Hindu calendar. 

Shravan Somwar Vrat 2022 dates

First day of Sawan month - 14 July 2022, Thursday

First Sawan Somwar Vrat - 18 July 2022, Monday

Second Sawan Somwar Vrat - 25 July 2022, Monday

Third Sawan Somwar Vrat - 01 August 2022 Monday

Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat - 08 August 2022, Monday

Last day of Sawan month - 12 August 2022, Friday

Mangala Gauri Vrat 2022 dates

First Mangala Gauri Vrat- 19 July 2022, Tuesday

Second Mangala Gauri Vrat- 26 July 2022, Tuesday

Third Mangala Gauri Vrat- 02 August 2022, Tuesday

Fourth Mangala Gauri Vrat- 09 August 2022, Tuesday

