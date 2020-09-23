These Films & Sitcoms Show Every Rose Needn't Have Its Thorn, Could Be Pivotal To Romance

There are several Bollywood romantic scenes and other scenes from popular sitcoms where roses have proven pivotal to further the story between the lead characters. So, let us go down memory lane and cherish some of the best scenes from popular movies and sitcoms which will inspire millennial couples to get creative while professing their love with the help of roses.

Movie- Satte Pe Satta

Image Source- Snip from Shemaroo video on YouTube

Amitabh and Hema Malini's movies have always been an inspiration when it comes to romance. In one of their songs Dilbar Mere, Amitabh Bachchan's character tries to win over Hema Malini’s character's heart. While doing so, he tries a lot of things to woo her but she remains tough on him. Later when he gets a bunch of roses to her room, she shuts the door angrily on his face and the flowers get stuck in the middle. However, she later blushes and admires his efforts to woo her and throws the roses on him to accept his love. Thus, those vibrant bunch of roses paved the way for Ravi and Indu's romance in the film. Likewise, many can take inspiration from the classic idea of presenting a bunch of red roses to the love of their life to woo them.

Sitcom- F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

In season 5, episode 2, Ross sends his wife Emily a bunch of 72 roses, one for each day that he had known and loved Emily. He does this in order to win Emily back. This is an idea that can be used by many couples who are in a long-distance relationship or haven't been able to meet their partners due to the quarantine, though it didn't quite work for Ross as he received them in a return box, all cut up.

Movie- Koi Mil Gaya

Image Source- Snip from Movies Villa video on YouTube

There’s a cute scene between Rohit and Nisha where Rohit gets a rose for her and in order to get her attention and make her come out of her house, he ties the rose on a long stick and waves outside her window to grab her attention. On seeing it, Nisha quickly comes out of the house to meet him. He tries to hide it but fails. And when Rohit presents her the rose, he gets a peck on his cheek from Nisha which leaves him blushing for a while. This is one of the cutest scenes from the movie. This scene played an important role in establishing Rohit's feelings for Nisha and the happiness he felt when Nisha called herself his girlfriend. Thus, many can take inspiration from this and opt for a single rose too to confess their feelings to their partner.

Movie- Dil Chahta Hai

Image Source- Snip from T-Series video on Youtube

Dil Chahta Hai is one of the most iconic movies from the childhood of older millennials. A popular song from the movie, Jaane Kyun Log Pyaar Karte Hain, has a scene where Aamir Khan plays a prank on Preity Zinta. In the scene, Preity offers a rose to Aamir Khan but he throws it away and gives another rose to her but when she takes it, it turns out that the stem was cut by Aamir and he was playing a cute prank on her. She gets angry with Aamir first but then cutely takes away the rose from his hand. This entire scene can be extremely inspirational for the millennial couples to try out and make their relationship lively with such cute pranks.

Sitcom- The Big Bang Theory

Here’s another cute moment from the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory where Penny gives a beautiful surprise to Leonard and shows him a bunch of memorable things she saved that were related to their relationship. One of those things was a withered rose that she kept safe with her as Leonard had given it to her. It was special for her as Leonard gifted this to her long ago. This scene will be an inspiration for couples as to how sometimes a simple rose can deeply touch the heart of your partner.

Image Source- Snips from Shemaroo & T-Series on Youtube

