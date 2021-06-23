Scooby-Doo And Courage The Cowardly Dog Crossover Movie's First Trailer Is Here

Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog are two of the most popular cartoon characters. After decades of making fans laugh and spooking them separately, they will be seen together for the first time in a crossover movie. The two dogs will team up, along with their close friends and family to solve a new horror mystery. The trailer of the film has been shared by the makers.

Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog Crossover trailer out

Warner Bros. Entertainment has dropped Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog trailer. It starts with Mystery, Inc. chasing Scooby as he runs off to Nowhere, the hometown of Courage. The two dogs bump into each other and face a big bug, saved by the arrival of Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, and Fred. They met Courage and his family, Eustace and Muriel Bagge. The two worlds collide as all of them work together to solve a mysterious circumstance. They are in a cryptic mansion and are hunted down by huge insects. The trailer promises adventure, horror, and fun along with nostalgia. Check out Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog Crossover first look below.

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog plot

Comedy is unleashed when Scooby-Doo, your favorite mystery-solving mutt, teams up for the first time with Courage the Cowardly Dog. The canine colleagues sniff out a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas, the backwoods hometown of Courage and his owners, Eustace and Muriel Bagge. Soon, the mysterious discovery puts them on the trail of a giant cicada monster and her wacky winged warriors. Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy know that this job is too big for a flyswatter. They’ll need the help of the doggy duo to piece together the puzzle. Can Scooby and Courage overcome their jitters and defeat the insect army before the whole world bugs out? Try not to get scared. We double-dog dare you!

Directed by Cecilia Aranovich, it is an animated movie written by Mike Ryan. Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog will arrive directly on Digital and DVD. It is set for a release on September 14, 2021, with a run time of around 72 minutes.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM STRAIGHT OUTTA NOWHERE: SCOOBY-DOO! MEETS COURAGE THE COWARDLY DOG TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.