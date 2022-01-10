'Secret Royal Inspector & Joy' Star Kim Hye Yoon Says Taecyeon Was The 'mood Maker' On Set

South Korean actor Kim Hye Yoon recently sat down for an interview and pictorial for @star1 magazine. The actor, who was recently seen in the popular tvN K-drama, Secret Royal Inspector & Joy, talked humbly about her co-star 2PM’s Taecyeon. According to a report by the South Korean news outlet, Soompi, Hye Yoon also reflected candidly on her own acting. Read on to know more.

Kim Hye Yoon: "Taecyeon was the ‘mood maker’ on the ‘Secret Royal Inspector & Joy’ set"

Sharing her experience of working with 2PM's Taecyeon, Hye Yoon praised the singer and the actor. She called him 'the mood maker' on Secret Royal Inspector & Joy sets. She recalled that it was 'so much fun acting together with him,' and 'their laughter never ceased.'

Further, Hye Yoon also confessed that she is still unsatisfied with her own acting. She shared that her self-esteem when it comes to her acting is 'very low.' She added because she tends to be the 'perfectionist type', she has never once been 'happy with her own acting.'

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy revolves around a secret agent who often goes undercover to expose corrupt officials and a divorced woman. They both pair up to unravel the mystery of a sensitive issue. Taecyeon plays the secret agent called Ra Yi Eon who only desire to open a dumpling store in the city. However, he secures a job as an agent and dutifully does his job. He comes across Kim Jo Yi, played by Kim Hye Yoon, who gets married to a gambler who makes her life a living hell. They set out together to make their city a corruption-free place. This project was the first collaboration between Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon. The drama was directed by Yoo Jong Sun and is written by Lee Jae Yoon.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the 24-year-old actor has starred in many popular shows. Her notable works include Bad Guys, Man in the Kitchen and Sky Castle. Her performance in Extraordinary You was widely appreciated by the viewers. She is also seen in Snowdrop, yet another historical show that is going to chronicle the pro-democracy protest that took place in South Korea.

Image: Instagram/@hye_yoon1110