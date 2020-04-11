TamilRockers Leaks 'Server Sundaram' Full Movie Download Online

Santhanam starrer Server Sundaram is one of the most popular recent releases in Tollywood. The film hit theatres on February 21, 2020. The film has been in the news since the poster was out as Santhanam is seen essaying the role of a caterer. However, now, Tamilrockers, a site notorious for uploading pirated versions of various movies on the day of its release, has pirated Server Sundaram ahead of its release.

Will piracy affect the movie collection of 'Server Sundaram'?

Server Sundaram became prey for the notorious piracy site Tamilrockers' Torrent download, which is a piece of shocking news for the movie's producers and crew members. This Santhanam starrer film casts him as a caterer in the movie and the actor took training at a five-star restaurant and learned skills from the restaurant's staff to ace the role to perfection. The movie also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya and Kiran Rathod. The online leak of the film by Tamilrockers has come as a shock to everyone involved.

Tamilrockers is a film piracy website that leaks popular movie online before its release. The makers and creators of the movie have to suffer great damage because of it. Tamilrockers have also previously leaked many Bollywood and Hollywood movies online. Some of the films that have become victims of piracy by them include Dream Girl, Frozen 2, Marjaavan, Pagalpanti and many more. However, it is also been assumed that as the movie is leaked online, box office collection of the movie might get affected after its theatrical release.

