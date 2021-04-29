Shaheer Sheikh Shares Idea To 'streamline' Vaccination Process; Veterans Take 2nd Dose

The nation has received a jolt with the COVID-19 surge, with record number of cases (over 3 lakh) being registered every day. Numerous celebrities have shared their ideas on what they felt could work to rein in the dangerous spread of the coronavirus. Among the recent ones was made by Shaheer Sheikh, who suggested that companies should be getting their employees vaccinated.

Shaheer Sheikh on companies vaccinating employees

TV actor Shaheer Sheikh, known for shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Mahabharat, took to Twitter to state that all companies and employers should be getting their employees vaccinated. Using the hashtag ‘vaccinate your employees’, he believed that this could ‘streamline the process’.

Every Company and employers should take initiative to vaccinate their employees and workers. It might help streamline the process. #vaccinateUremployees — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, some of the veterans have followed the call from the authorities to get themselves vaccinated. And some of them have also completed the course, by taking the second dose. This included Ghazal singer Anup Jalota and Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan.

Third phase of vaccination kicks off

The registration process for the vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group under the third phase of the inoculation drive has begun on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, amid reports of shortage of vaccine, it was announced by the Union Health Ministrythat more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and they will receive over 20 lakh more doses within the next 3 days.

On media reports quoting some Maharashtra State Government officials that vaccines in the state are "finished" and adversely impacting the vaccination drive, the ministry said a balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to eligible population groups.

"It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on April 29 (at 8 am) are 1,63,62,470.

"Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22 per cent) was 1,56,12,510. Balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups," the ministry said.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,10,77,933 doses, the ministry said.

(With inputs from PTI)