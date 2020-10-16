Did Shakina Nayfack Of NBC's 'Connecting' Fame Crowdfund Her Sex Reassignment Surgery?

American sitcom Connecting aired its first episode on NBC on October 8, 2020, and has created quite a buzz among the masses. The show focuses on a group of friends and how they're keeping in touch with each other amid the on-going COVID-19 pandemic through video calls.

However, the highlight of the show has been the American actor and transgender activist, Shakina Nayfack. The 39-year-old, who essays the role of a sports fan Ellis in Connecting, became the first-ever transgender woman to have acquired a lead role in an American network comedy show.

However, Shakin rose to fame after she essayed the role a "trans-truther", Lola, on the second and third seasons of Hulu's Difficult People. However, did you know that she crowdfunded her sex reassignment surgery with the help of a campaign? Here's everything you need to know about Shakina Nayfack and how she crowdfunded her surgery.

Everything you need to know about the 'Connecting' star Shakina Nayfack

In addition to being a part of Hulu's Difficult People, Shakina Nayfack has also been a part of the TBS show The Detour. Apart from that, Shakina is also the founding artistic director of the Musical Theatre Factory. In an interview with the New York Daily Times, Shakina revealed that she had made the decision to transition medically in 2012.

However, she started taking hormones in 2013. She also shared how difficult and expensive it is for one to transition medically. Later, she mentioned Callen-Lorde clinic downtown and thanked them for their trans-care program which made it financially possible for her to have a hormone replacement therapy.

The Connecting actor shared tweeting about crowdfunding her surgery because it was extremely expensive. Thus, in November 2013, Shakina launched 'Kickstart Her' campaign and was able to raise $22,787, revealed the actor herself. However, she stated that the funds raised by her could only cover her travel costs and the cost of her surgery whereas she was aiming to raise $48,000. The reason behind raising $48,000 was to cover the cost of gender confirmation and facial feminization. But, she later decided to eliminate them off the list because she was scared to damage her voice.

