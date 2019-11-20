Shalini Ajith Birthday: Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes For The Alaipayuthey Actor

Shalini Ajith Kumar popularly known as Shalini Babu is a former Indian actor who predominantly features in Malayalam films along with a few Tamil films. She debuted as a child artist in the Malayalam film Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku. The film released in 1986. Shalini featured in some of the blockbuster movies in Malayalam and Tamil such as Kaliyoonjal (1997), Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (1997), Amarkalam (1999), Niram (1999), Kannukkul Nilavu (2000), Alaipayuthey (2000) and Piriyadha Varam Vendum (2001). As the actor celebrates her birthday today, fans have been pouring in love for her on social media. Take a look.

Birthday wishes for Shalini

Hearty Birthday wishes to #ShaliniAjith mam, you are the backbone of our #ThalaAjith Long Live God Bless 🎂#HBDShaliniAjith pic.twitter.com/fMnzmNOO1Z — நதியா :-) (@kuttymathala) November 20, 2019

Wishing you a very very happy birthday to you my dear darling #ShaliniAjith 😍😍😘😘😘😘🍫🍫🍧🍧🍨🍨🍰🍰🍮🍭



Ennoda fav heroin 💙 pic.twitter.com/oX80OsZnBy — ᴅɪᴠʏᴀ💙ᴋᴇᴇʀᴛʜʏ (@Divya_Keerthy) November 20, 2019

Until now, people who have a happy family life without hearing any gossip are very rare in the film industry. That's where #ThalaAjith & #ShaliniAjith stand out.



Wish you happy B'Day Anni... For your support of Anna.. ♥



•#HBDShaliniAjith

•#HBDShaliniAjithkumar pic.twitter.com/7qDz7AaNmp — Mr.Local (@AnilThala1) November 20, 2019

#HBDShaliniAjith - One of the most cutest pair of kollywood . Join with us wishing a very happy birthday to #ShaliniAjith 🎁🎈 pic.twitter.com/mnlMpjX0cK — V2Cinemas (@V2Cinemas) November 20, 2019

