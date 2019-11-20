The Debate
Shalini Ajith Birthday: Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes For The Alaipayuthey Actor

Others

Shalini Ajith predominantly features in Malayalam films. As the actor rings in her birthday today, her fans and well-wishers have poured in love and wishes.

shalini ajith

Shalini Ajith Kumar popularly known as Shalini Babu is a former Indian actor who predominantly features in Malayalam films along with a few Tamil films. She debuted as a child artist in the Malayalam film Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku. The film released in 1986. Shalini featured in some of the blockbuster movies in Malayalam and Tamil such as Kaliyoonjal (1997), Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (1997), Amarkalam (1999), Niram (1999), Kannukkul Nilavu (2000), Alaipayuthey (2000) and Piriyadha Varam Vendum (2001). As the actor celebrates her birthday today, fans have been pouring in love for her on social media. Take a look.

Birthday wishes for Shalini

Also Read| Malayalam Movies Releasing This Week: Moothon, 41, And More

Also Read| Malayalam Movies In 2019 That Are Undoubtedly Worth A Watch!

Also Read| Sreelakshmi Sreekumar Wedding: Former Malayalam Bigg Boss Contestant Marries Jijin

Also Read| Ranveer Singh To Star In Jayeshbhai Jordaar Opposite Shalini Pandey

 

 

 

