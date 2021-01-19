'Shameless' Trailer Review: The Intriguing Video Clip Will Leave You Wanting For More

Shabinaa Khan has released the trailer of her upcoming short film, namely Shameless, through her Twitter handle. The initial moments of Shameless trailer that can be found below sees the central protagonist constantly ordering food from various delivery services, who he doesn't appear to be happy with. Seconds later, the viewers see that the male leading Shameless cast member is tied to a chair, which is followed by the short film's title chart and that of the name of the director, which is Keith Gomes. The Shameless trailer can be found below and on Shabinaa Khan's Twitter/Instagram handle as well.

The Post:

'Shameless' Trailer:

Thoughts on the trailer:

As one can see, the colour tone of the Shameless short film trailer has been chosen by the makers for the purpose of giving the film a slice-of-life feel. Not a lot of Shameless plot has been revealed in the above trailer, which is something that has worked for multiple films in the past as such a decision on the part of the makers has historically created a sense of intrigue around the presentation.

Not a lot of Shameless cast members has been revealed either, which is something that the makers shouldn't have held back on. Other details regarding Shameless short film, such as its release date are yet to be revealed. The Shameless plot in its entirety will be witnessed on the day of the release of the short film.

Shameless cast list is comprised of names like Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal and Rishabh Kapur. The musical score of the short film has been composed by Academy award-winning sound designer, Resul Pookutty. Pookutty is known for his work in the Danny Boyle film, Slumdog Millionaire. On the other hand, as far as the leading cast members are concerned, it's leading lady, Sayani Gupta, has been a part of films and television shows such as Four More Shorts Please, Margarita With A Straw, Article 15, Axone (A Netflix Original Film) and Jolly LLB 2, amongst others.

